Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control processes, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



To help us continue our strong momentum we are looking for a Process Chemist to join our Quality Assurance team. The role will be responsible for ensuring that Raw Materials (additives and base oils), and lubricants manufactured and warehoused by the Spotswood Facility are tested to the required technical specifications, GMP requirements and Quality Standards by effective utilisation of current quality procedures and practices in accordance with the Quality, Environmental and Technical Management Systems.

What can you expect in this role:

Testing and analysis of raw materials, finished oils, greases and specialty products (as applicable)

Ensuring formulations and specifications are accurate and current.

Work with Castrol Technology Deployment to verify and optimise new formulations by making and testing Lab blends.

Provide training in lubricant QC test methods for all staff involved in product testing using available testing equipment to achieve the specified level of quality control.

Assisting in maintaining the Quality, Environmental and Technical systems (as applicable).

A strong focus on safety through our Safety Leadership Principles and life saving rules.

Managing the appropriate document control so that quality records are controlled, maintained and easily retrieved.

Ensuring that laboratory equipment is calibrated in accordance with appropriate standards so that the accuracy of test results are guaranteed.

Contribute to ensuring that the NATA Accreditation is maintained and adhered to.

Conducting internal audits and action items as required

Actively engaging with operations production supervisors and shop floor operators to help overcome production related problems and help foster a quality culture at all levels of the operation.

Attending the DOR meetings and provide advice to production supervisors on blend and filling sequencing to maximise plant efficiency and minimise rework.

Testing samples relating to customer complaints and reporting test results.

Providing advice to the dispatch and operations teams on technical queries to ensure that the end customer’s best interests are met.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

A quality and safety leadership mindset.

Demonstrated experience in a manufacturing control laboratory.

Sound working knowledge of general laboratory practices and procedures.

A good understanding of scientific principles and an ability to apply these to the work environment.

Technology savvy and competent mathematical skills.

Sound knowledge of lubricant manufacturing environment (desirable)

Afternoon shift role with working hours of 3pm to 11pm.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Benefits of joining our team:

Above minimum standard Superannuation

Be part of bp’s share match initiative + annual bonus

Excellent career development opportunities

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.