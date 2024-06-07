This role is not eligible for relocation

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, transport, mining & industrial sectors across the globe.

We are seeking a Process Chemist to ensure that Raw Materials (additives and base oils), and lubricants manufactured and warehoused by the Facility are tested to the required technical specifications, GMP requirements and Quality Standards by effective utilisation of current quality procedures and practices in accordance with the Quality, Environmental and Technical Management Systems.

In this role you will also maintain the Laboratories Technical Management system and ensure procedures and documentation are kept up to date.

Key accountabilities of the role include:

Laboratory Operations:

Testing and analysis of product, raw materials, finished oils, greases and specialty products (as applicable) using available testing equipment to achieve the specified level of quality control

Ensure formulations and specifications are accurate and current, according to Fusion database

Work with GLT to verify and optimise new formulations by making and testing Lab blends.

Ensure non–conforming product is not released to the market place

Provide training in lubricant QC test methods for all staff involved in product testing

Purchase cost effective consumables to ensure costs do not exceed budget

Provide customers with C of A’s as required for manufactured and imported product

Commission and validate equipment, test methods and processes as required

Technical Support to Operations:

Issue accurate and timely blend sheets along with written instructions

Liaise with production to help overcome production related problems that may impact on product quality

Attend the DOR meetings and provide advice to production supervisors on blend and filling sequencing to maximise plant efficiency and minimise rework

Provide technical advice to Blending, Filling and Warehouse Operators

Exercise delegated authority to stop production to correct quality problems

Assist with root cause investigations on non–conforming blends and fills

Assist with the rework and disposal of obsolete and quarantined raw materials and finished products

Support GSC projects for Quality, compliance and continuous improvement

Quality records and Standards (ISO 9001, TS 16949, ISO 14001 and ISO 17025):

Assist in maintaining the Quality, Environmental and Technical systems (as applicable)

Managing the appropriate document control so that quality records are controlled, maintained and easily retrieved

Ensuring that laboratory equipment is calibrated in accordance with appropriate standards so that the accuracy of test results are guaranteed

Ensuring that the NATA Accreditation is maintained and adhered to

Conduct internal audits and action items as required

Support Environmental initiatives

Monitor all Procedures to ensure that they are up to date and accessible

Maintain Work Instructions for all Laboratory processes

Customer Service:

Testing samples relating to customer complaints and reporting test results

Provide advice to the warehouse and production teams on technical queries to ensure that the end customer’s best interests are met

Ensure procedures for new product introductions and formulation changes are followed

What we want to see you bring to the team:

Essential Criteria:

Experience in a manufacturing control laboratory

Sound working knowledge of general laboratory practices and procedures

A good understanding of scientific principles and an ability to apply these to the work environment

Good knowledge of computers and competent mathematical skills

Desirable Criteria:

A sound knowledge of the lubricants manufacturing environment i.e. procurement, blending, filling and packaging, and dispatch procedures

Good HSSE awareness applicable to laboratory operations

A working knowledge of Microsoft 365 applications

Why join us?

It is important to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a dive bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.