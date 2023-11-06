Process Computing/Control System Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Project Process Computing Analyst/Control System Specialist's primary responsibility is to ensure the proper architecture design and build of Process Control infrastructure for Projects within the refinery. This includes:1) Automation Lead of projects that impact the Process Control Firewall and all Process Control networks connected to it (DMZ, PIN, PCN, OTS, SIS) as well as standalone networks and systems that are connected to or that can impact process control systems. This includes insuring that network security conforms to industry standards and corporate guidelines.2) Design and support for projects that impact various servers, workstations, and control systems connected to the Process Control Networks. This includes projects that impact hardware and software.3) Work with the Major Projects Process Control Engineer and the Project Process Computing Analyst/Control System Specialist the interface between Projects and Automation for successful, on-time, on-budget project delivery.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Participate in Appraise, Select and Define stages of major projects for FEL of the Process Control Network impacts of the project.

Serve as technical support resource to project personnel for new upgrades and systems. Participate in project evaluations, HAZOP’s, PSSR’s, and CVP process as required.

Ensure all new projects and installations conform to digital security requirements and meets site requirements.

Provide work lists to project teams and ensure results are properly captured and documented per site standards.

Supervise and lead contractors accountable for implementing hardware and software changes associated with projects.

Serve as point of contact for technology initiatives driven by Solutions/I&E or other central groups and provide guidance on site implementation.

Work with plant personnel to evaluate new technologies that will provide value to the site.

Work with other Process Computing Analysts and Control System Specialist to monitor/maintain/upgrade process control hardware and software as required. Also develop new or modify applications as required.

Key Challenges

This role supports project teams and the automation team. As such, there will be periods of longer hours required to meet project timelines or refinery needs. This type of support is not a common occurrence but does come up at different times.

Requirements

BS Degree in a technical field such as Computer Science or Engineering

5+ years of experience supporting process-related or process control computer systems 24x7 in the refining/petrochemical industry or other manufacturing environment.

Support of these systems includes knowledge of networking protocols including TCP/IP, DNS, FTP, SNMP, etc. and associated network hardware, programming experience using Visual Studio.Net (VB, C or C++) and VBA, as well as knowledge of server and workstation hardware and operating systems.

Experience working with hardware/software for Honeywell TDC3000, Experion, or Emerson DeltaV.

Experience with BP Project Management processes.

Able to lift and carry equipment weighing up to 100 lbs (working with another team member) such as servers, workstations, switches, and other computer equipment.

Able to use basic hand tools and portable power tools such as drills and power screwdrivers.

Preferred Skills

Understanding of Alarm Management methodologies, Basic Process Control, Independent Protection Layers, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) design

Understanding of Safety processes such as Management of Change (MOC) and Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP)

Comprehension of a refinery setting, its purpose within Oil and Gas, and its strategic opportunity as an Energy Hub (blue/green Hydrogen production and Carbon Capture and Sequestration)

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineers who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Alarm Management, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Automation system hardware and configuration, Automation Technology, Change Management, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Computer Control Systems, Computer Science, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, DNS Administration, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Emerson DeltaV, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, FTP Software



Legal Disclaimer:

