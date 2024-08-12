Process Computing/Control System Specialist

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Project Process Computing Analyst/Control System Specialist's primary responsibility is to ensure the proper architecture design and build of Process Control infrastructure for Projects within the refinery. This includes:
1) Automation Lead of projects that impact the Process Control Firewall and all Process Control networks connected to it (DMZ, PIN, PCN, OTS, SIS) as well as standalone networks and systems that are connected to or that can impact process control systems. This includes insuring that network security conforms to industry standards and corporate guidelines.
2) Design and support for projects that impact various servers, workstations, and control systems connected to the Process Control Networks. This includes projects that impact hardware and software.
3) Work with the Major Projects Process Control Engineer and the Project Process Computing Analyst/Control System Specialist the interface between Projects and Automation for successful, on-time, on-budget project delivery.
This role supports project teams and the automation team. As such, there will be periods of longer hours required to meet project timelines or refinery needs. This type of support is not a common occurrence but does come up at different times.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineers who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.