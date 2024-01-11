Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Process Computing/Cyber Specialist’s main responsibility is to ensure the availability and reliability of the Process Control infrastructure within the refinery. This includes:- Support of the Firewall and all Process Control networks connected to it. This includes network security.- Support for the servers and workstations connected to those networks, the interfaces between them, and all related disaster recovery functions. This includes hardware & software maintenance/upgrades/replacement.- Supporting the PI historian, developing, and supporting process control related applications, and implementing new technologies in support of Whiting Refinery goals.- Cyber security activities for all the Whiting Process Control networks using AV, Whitelisting, operating system patching. This includes reviewing project changes to the networks to guarantee the project is meeting BP Digital Security requirements.



Supervises and maintains the existing networks, with particular focus on providing reliability and security. Guides the expansion of this network as needed.

Monitors/maintains/upgrades the redundant firewalls and implements rule changes as required.

Monitors/maintains/upgrades Windows-based related servers and workstations. Operating systems used include Windows Server and desktop operating systems.

Supervises and maintains existing Visual Studio.Net (C++, VB), VBA, and script-based applications. Develops new applications as requested using a combination of Visual Studio.Net tools and 3rd party API and SDK software.

Supervises/maintains/upgrades PI and High Availability (HA) PI3 databases and interfaces to these databases (PINET, PItoPI, OPC (DA,HDA, and UA), custom).

Works with plant personnel and other members of the team to evaluate new technologies that will provide value for the Whiting Refinery.

Serves as a technical support resource to plant personnel for computing related systems/applications (e.g. Security, Weather Monitoring, Corrosion Monitoring, etc. as well as general computing-related questions) as required.

Provides troubleshooting expertise for all maintained computer/control systems 24/7.

Maintain Digital Security of systems by reviewing and implementing BP Digital Security requirement.

Supervises/maintains/upgrades Alarm/DCS management software

Monitors/maintains/develops Site Digital Security needs and requirements

Monitors/maintains/upgrades VMware ESXi host servers, virtual machines, and vSAN through vCenter management server.

Monitors/maintains/develops Disaster Recovery Planning and Practice

Required Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree in a technical field such as Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or similar.

Knowledge of network hardware devices such as switches, routers, firewalls, and cabling.

Programming experience using Visual Studio.Net (VB, C, or C++), VBA, or scripting.

Knowledge of basic networking protocols including TCP/IP, DNS, FTP, SNMP, etc.

Knowledge of server and workstation hardware and operating systems.

Preferred Experience

3+ years of experience supporting process control related computer systems 24 x 7 in the refining or petrochemical industry or in a manufacturing environment.

Experience with AVEVA PI database and interfaces.

Experience with Process Control Systems such as Honeywell TDC/TPS/Experion, Emerson DeltaV, Allen-Bradley PLC’s, etc.

Required Skills

System administration experience with all supported MS Windows operating server and desktop systems

Experience with INTEL-based server and workstation hardware

Experience with AVEVA PI database and interfaces

Programming experience using Visual C/C++, Visual Basic, VBA, and scripting

Experience with basic networking protocols including, TCP/IP, DNS, FTP, SNMP, etc.

Experience with firewall usage and rules

Experience with network hardware devices such as switches, routers, firewalls, and cabling

Experience with all Microsoft Office products, especially Excel and Visio

Experience with Process Control Systems such as Honeywell TDC/TPS/Experion, Emerson DeltaV, Allen-Bradley PLC’s, etc.

Ability to work independently and within small teams

Ability to work with personnel at all levels of an organization

Certifications / Licenses

Preferred: CNE, CCNA, MCP, MCSE, PE license

Physical Demands

Able to lift and carry equipment weighing up to 100lbs (working with another team member) such as servers, workstations, switches other computer equipment.

Able to use basic hand tools, portable power tools such as drills, power screwdrivers, etc.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



