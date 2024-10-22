Process & Continuous Improvement Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The Process & CI Manager is a member of the Plant Leadership Team and responsible for activities relating to the Process & Continuous Improvement of the plant, specifically:

To support strategic projects and PU manufacturing plants for process optimization and drive efficiency.

To facilitate process and process safety reviews in support of projects, and or process improvement.

Drives the Manufacturing Excellence (MAX) agenda of the plant and applies Continuous Improvement (CI) to improve the safety, service, quality and costs position of the site quantitatively and qualitatively.

Drive process standardization associated with existing processes and new business integration.

Trains and coaches, the organization and implement continuous improvement activities.

The Process & CI Manager will also have responsibilities to support the ASPAC MAX agenda remotely

Support to Port Klang – 90% of the time Process Engineering activity – 30% Max CI activity – 70% Regional Max Support – about 10% of the time



Key Accountabilities:

Provides process optimization/ continuous improvement expertise, and process safety discipline leadership (ie. mitigate hazards and reduce operational risk) during the conceptualization, development and design of new projects and plant improvement initiatives

Analyze manufacturing / equipment data to provide support for process discrepancies / process robustness / efficiency improvement / equipment troubleshooting

Develops and applies project specifications which are consistent with BP’s policies, processes, and engineering expectations, for controlling the quality/safety/environmental outcomes of new projects and (existing) process improvement initiatives.

Provide critical Select/Define stage inputs to Conceptual engineering of projects and support the transitioning of these concepts into detailed engineering, execution, and operations.

Lead, direct & develop Process safety and process engineering, excellence activity across the PU.

Be the in-plant expert concerning Process Engineering & continuous improvement methods and support other leadership team members in their applications.

Develop metrics to ensure appropriate controls are identified, prioritized, and monitored to support effectiveness of the plant.

Actively drives the plant culture towards Process Improvements , MAX mindset, ownership and capability building of all employees. Special focus is on coaching/training of CI-Engineers, shift and team-leaders.

Support the ASPAC MAX roadmap and implementations.

Key Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in manufacturing environment (Lubricants) preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating expert knowledge of manufacturing processes, management, and its measurements.

First-hand in Lean manufacturing system, CI, 5S, and Kaizen Methodology.

Mechanical Engineering or Process Engineering is preferred but other disciplines considered with relevant experience.

Demonstrated leadership of large diverse teams in a manufacturing environment, especially in FMCG.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.