Job summary

The Process Control DCS Specialist supports and maintains the refinery DCS systems, operator training simulator systems, and process control network. Each DCS specialist is accountable for all refinery DCS systems but also specializes in a specific technology / system. The role works closely with Operating Technicians, Process Control Engineers, Process Engineers, and Instrument Engineers/Technicians.

Cherry Point Refinery is a user of Honeywell TDC3000 and Honeywell Experion DCS systems. The Process Control Team consists of Process Control Engineers and DCS Specialists. The group has shared responsibility for all software and some hardware on the process control network. This is a site-based role. This role reports to the Process Control Superintendent.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide Honeywell DCS system support; including monitoring, networking, software and hardware troubleshooting, upgrades, and migrations.

Provide recommendations for DCS system configuration improvements. Assist in long-term planning.

Assist in maintaining and supporting the Process Control Hardware and Network System availability Digital security VMWare Virtual Environment Operator Training Simulator PI Historian Server and database administration Perform backups

Create and maintain system documentation (procedures, backup, recovery, troubleshooting, architecture, etc.)

Ability to work as a team player, comply with standards, and follow management of change policies.

Lead and guide both contractor personnel and interdisciplinary teams.

Assist in the training and development of Process Control Engineers, Process Engineers, Operation Technicians, and other groups in the refinery as required.

Participate in knowledge transfer with other BP facilities. Implement best practices as appropriate.

Provide on-call system support 24 hrs a day for a full week on an approximately once every 10 week rotating basis.

Essential Education:

An associates degree or equivalent experience in a related technical discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3 years or equivalent relevant experience with industrial process control equipment and networks

Proven computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Systems

Must have the ability to communicate technical information (oral and written).

TWIC card or eligible to request it.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Working knowledge of Honeywell TDC3000 and/or Honeywell Experion

Process Control experience in the refining or petrochemical industry

Cisco networking certifications

Proven project management skills.

Knowledge of IIS Web technology, SQL, PowerShell, and other programming experience.

How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000 - $178,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

The Process Control DCS Specialist supports and maintains the refinery DCS systems, operator training simulator systems, and process control network. Each DCS specialist is accountable for all refinery DCS systems but also specializes in a specific technology / system. The role works closely with Operating Technicians, Process Control Engineers, Process Engineers, and Instrument Engineers/Technicians.

Cherry Point Refinery is a user of Honeywell TDC3000 and Honeywell Experion DCS systems. The Process Control Team consists of Process Control Engineers and DCS Specialists. The group has shared responsibility for all software and some hardware on the process control network. This is a site-based role. This role reports to the Process Control Superintendent.