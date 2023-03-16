The Process Control DCS Specialist supports and maintains the refinery DCS systems, operator training simulator systems, and process control network. Each DCS specialist is accountable for all refinery DCS systems but also specializes in a specific technology / system. The role works closely with Operating Technicians, Process Control Engineers, Process Engineers, and Instrument Engineers/Technicians.
Cherry Point Refinery is a user of Honeywell TDC3000 and Honeywell Experion DCS systems. The Process Control Team consists of Process Control Engineers and DCS Specialists. The group has shared responsibility for all software and some hardware on the process control network. This is a site-based role. This role reports to the Process Control Superintendent.
An associates degree or equivalent experience in a related technical discipline
How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000 - $178,000
Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
The Process Control DCS Specialist supports and maintains the refinery DCS systems, operator training simulator systems, and process control network. Each DCS specialist is accountable for all refinery DCS systems but also specializes in a specific technology / system. The role works closely with Operating Technicians, Process Control Engineers, Process Engineers, and Instrument Engineers/Technicians.
Cherry Point Refinery is a user of Honeywell TDC3000 and Honeywell Experion DCS systems. The Process Control Team consists of Process Control Engineers and DCS Specialists. The group has shared responsibility for all software and some hardware on the process control network. This is a site-based role. This role reports to the Process Control Superintendent.