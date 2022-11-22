Job summary

The BP Cherry Point refinery is currently seeking a Process Control Engineer to serve on a team of highly-collaborative process control engineers. Process Control Engineer’s at Cherry Point contribute to the safe and reliable operation of the refinery through the design, implementation, and support of control applications, programs, alarm management strategies, and HMI.

The Control Engineer will also play a significant role supporting capital and expense project work on their assigned units. Key interfaces include Operations, Instrument & Electrical (technicians and engineering), Projects & Turnaround, and Process Engineering.

Key Accountabilities:

Monitor, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance existing regulatory controls, HMI, advanced controls, logic, programs, alarm management database and DCS systems.

Share responsibility for all aspects of the process computing system including system troubleshooting & maintenance, application development, interface maintenance & development, system configuration, long-term planning, training, and documentation.

Provide support for multi-variable control (DMC) in assigned units.

Support unit turnarounds and projects for assigned units (and other units as needed).

Provide peer-review of control strategies for other process control engineers.

Maintain the off-line operator training simulator and insure consistency with the on-line system. Add / subtract functionality through minor model modifications.

Understand company HSE practices, policies, & procedures and participate in refinery hazard analysis and root cause failure analysis

Ability to work as a team player, comply with standards, follow management of change policies, enhance process digital security, and fully document projects and activities.

Provide process control support for abnormal plant operations, start-up, and shutdown.

Provide back-up coverage for other process control engineers, as needed.

Provide on-call coverage for nights and weekends on a rotating schedule with process control team.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a Related Degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3-15 years of experience in oil, gas, chemicals, or related industry.

Effective communication skills with all levels in the Refinery and the ability to communicate technical information both oral and written

A bias towards action, a commitment to performance delivery, and an eye for accuracy and detail.

Desirable Criteria:

Working knowledge of control system functions (Honeywell TDC3000 and/or Experion a plus)

Understanding of process dynamics, control engineering principles, and practical operating knowledge.

Experience in refinery process / utility units and a working knowledge of refinery unit operations.

Experience with multivariable matrix control technology (preferably DMC)

Programming and database administration experience (VBA, SQL, etc.)

Additional Information:

Required: Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/

