Job summary

The Process Control Engineer (PCE) is a member of the Process Control Group and reports to the Process Control Superintendent. The PCE maintains and improves the process control and process control systems in the areas of the refinery assigned. The PCE works closely with Area Process Engineers (PE), Controls System Specialists (CSS), Console Operators (OSB), and I&E Maintenance to ensure reliable operations of the control systems.

Key Accountabilities

Work independently and with Operators and Engineers to develop and implement improvements to processes via the control system

Demonstrate process understanding for their area of responsibility, as well as an awareness of key operational parameters in the units immediately upstream as well as downstream of the area they work.

Understand the system architecture, control system fundamentals, regulatory, and sophisticated controls in the areas they work.

Ensure adequate support in maintenance, troubleshooting, and improving existing control schemes including sophisticated control applications such as DMCplus.

Tuning of control loops.

Find opportunities to improve safe and reliable operations to deliver improvements in safety, profitability, and reliability of areas they are responsible.

Lead design of new operator graphics and improve existing graphics.

Lead and partner with the Process Control hardware and computing Network Specialists to ensure the availability and reliability of the control system.

Provide support to the area team to manage abnormal situations/upsets, troubleshooting, etc. on a 24/7 basis if required.

Responsible for maintaining technical accuracy pertaining to the unit critical alarm setpoints in the DCS.

Partner with Control Systems Specialist for maintenance of DCS configuration, including addition, modification and deletion of new points.

Support central resources and high intensity work such as project acceptance and turnaround activities in assigned area of responsibility.

Provide feedback to key partners on the progress of the areas they are responsible.

Participate in HAZOP’s and implement Management of Change Requests for control-related activities.

Manage and support audits of control system Independent Protection Layers (IPL) in assigned area of responsibility.



Required Education/Experience

B.S. Engineering Degree in Chemical, Electrical, Instrument Engineering or related degree AND 4+ years of experience with refinery operations/process engineering/process control in a 24/7 environment, OR

Associate Degree in Electronic, Computer, Chemical, or related area AND 7+ years of process control experience and 2+ years of experience in a refinery Process Control Specialist assignment with effectively demonstrated process understanding, OR

HS Diploma AND 10+ years of process operations and process control experience and 2+ years of experience in the Process Control Specialist assignment, or 8+ years of relevant experience in a heavily regulated industrial setting.



Required Skills

Solid understanding of Excel, MS Office, Honeywell CL, and SAP maintenance related functions.

Understanding of safety risk mitigation methodologies associated with the implementation of new technology options within projects e.g., HAZOP, LOPA etc.

Self-motivated, accustomed to being in positions of responsibility and accountability.

Good planning, communication skills and teamwork.

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks & responsibilities.



Preferred Experience

Experience with Distributed Control systems, Programmable Logic Controllers, and Operator interface systems, and instrumentation from major suppliers, such as Honeywell TDC 2000/3000, Experion, and Emerson DeltaV

Engineering experience with process safety and/or operations.

