Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Process Control Engineer works closely with Area Process Engineers, Control System Specialists, Console Operators, and Instrumentation maintenances to ensure reliable and optimum operation of the control systems and advanced process controls.
The Process Control Engineer (jPCE) is a member of the Process Control Group maintaining and improving the process control and process control systems in the assigned refinery area. The jPCE works closely with Area Process Engineers (PE), Controls System Specialists (CSS), Console Operators (OSB), and I&E Maintenance to ensure reliable operations of the control systems.
This role supports a 24/7, 365 site. As such, not only are the primary needs of being an asset’s M-F engineering support expected, but 24/7 on-call, weekend, or 12-14 hour shift support may be required based on refinery demands. This type of support is not a common occurrence. When able, flexible working, back-fill and fatigue management is used to assist with these challenges.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
