Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Process Control Engineer is an expert in Process Control, and uses that knowledge and experience to identify and implement Control Schemes and Applications to improve operations, cost, and safety. The Process Control Engineer plays an active role in mentoring and training other members of the Process Controls and Automation Team.

Works in area of responsibility to drive performance in the field of advanced control

Awareness of technology advances in their field of responsibility

Accountable for uptime and performance of advanced controls and communication of performance

Develops applications to enhance network communications and data sharing to improve operations and safety

Helps members of the team to apply the tools provided effectively

Works with the Area Team Process Control Engineers to identify and resolve long standing issues inside as well as across areas

Develops and provides training on Advanced Control schemes and DMC to technical and semi technical teams

Understands overall function, business drivers, and key variables of the areas for which they are responsible

Participates in HAZOP’s, LOPA’s, the Management of Change Process, and Root Cause Failure Analysis as needed

Responsible for surge controller troubleshooting and adjustment in area of responsibility

BS in Engineering and 3-5 years of experience or related field or equivalent work experience

Working knowledge of Excel, MS Office, Honeywell CL, and SAP maintenance related functions.

Ability to work well with a wide range of teams and management, external partners, regulators and contractors.

Self motivated, accustomed to being in positions of responsibility and accountability.

Good planning, communication skills and team work.

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks & responsibilities.

7+ years experience with process control in a 24/7 environment working with distributed control systems such as Honeywell TDC 3000, Honeywell Experion/C300, or Emerson DeltaV

Experience implementing and maintaining advanced control schemes using tools such as DMC+ within a defined framework of execution

Deep technical knowledge and leadership experience in the Process Control area.

Advance controls experience or willingness to learn.

Additional engineering experience to include process safety and/or operations.

Knowledge of and experience with industry and government standards such as ISA, IEC, NEC, API requirements for process facilities.

How much do we pay (Base)? $121,000 - $225,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.