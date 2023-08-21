Process Control Executive

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Supports the optimization of operations through accountability for a team, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Ensures that operational issues and constraints are proactively managed and identifies improvement opportunities that may lead to implementation of solutions.

Monitors the agreed upon key performance indicators and oversees preparation of operating reports to track operating performance and compare to plan/guarantees.

Contributes to the risk identification process (including process safety risks).

Provides supervision to direct reports, coordinating activities to achieve agreed objectives in a safe and efficient manner.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Determine production requirements based on plant capacity and production specifications.

Determine machine, packaging, equipment, materials and manpower required to complete production schedule plan.

Develop weekly and daily production schedule plan to achieve the demand from customer.

Oversee production planning and management activities within the organization.

Manage, receipt, and supply raw material as based oil and additive for production.

Execute process improvement solutions to factory problems, using data analysis, and optimization tools to support strategic process improvement project.

Provide technical expertise in support of capital projects, process evaluation, and project modifications.

Work with team to implement process control models, strategies, and other methods for ensuring quality output.

Manage and control the quality in production with quality inspection.

Assure process and quality system documentation is regularly developed and maintained in accordance company standards and quality systems.

Ensure compliance and enforcement of company, safety, environmental, governmental policies and regulations as they apply.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, People Management, Process Control, Process Improvements, Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.