Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Process Control Superintendent manages the Automation team (approximately 26 individuals) and is a member of Site Leadership reporting to the Engineering and Technical Services Manager. In addition to being accountable for Process Control, Control System Infrastructure, Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS), Automated Independent Protection Layers (IPLs), System Optimization and Process Computing/Cyber Security day-to-day support, this position drives strategy in capital projects and consistency across the breadth of the refinery.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement the long-term (10+ years) automation strategy which includes hardware, process controls, SIS, PLC, and cyber security ensuring reliability, security, training and capability building.

Build and maintain a long-term plan to use Operator Training Simulators, enabling deep hands-on experience for operators

Develop and maintain a life-cycle plan for Safety Instrumented Systems ensuring they are properly designed, operated, maintained in line with established standards, procedures, and practices

Deliver strategy maximizing plant capability through advanced process control strategies

Manage $10+MM budget for the Automation Group and 15+ vendors and contractors

Foster an effective, collaborative, and psychologically safe work environment between Process Control, Operations, and the Technical teams

Ensure strong design, documentation, and proof of basic process control system (BPCS), SIS, and alarm Independent Protection Layers (IPLs)

Develop cross site programs and share best practices by leveraging relationships with central engineering teams and refining networks

Allocate resources, including human capital, budget and technology to ensure successful capital projects through all phases of the Capital Value Process

Plan and manage effective vendor and contractor relationships that supply technical capabilities to projects and ongoing Operations/ Maintenance support

Essential Education and Experience:

B.S. Degree in technical field such as Engineering or Science

10+ years in a highly regulated industry such as oil and gas, chemicals, or pharmaceuticals

3+ years of leadership experience

Able to inspire, coach, mentor, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams as well as throughout the organization

2+ years serving in a non-technical role, such as Operations or Maintenance

Demonstrated aptitude if not direct experience in:

Process control - working with distributed control systems such as Honeywell TDC 3000 or Emerson DeltaV

Process Safety – skilful in HAZOP/LOP, Independent Protection Layers, and associated maintenance

Project Execution – awareness of capital planning and justification for projects opportunities

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.