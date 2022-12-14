Site traffic information and cookies

Process Design Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141121BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of a broad range of low carbon and net zero projects across all project stages.  

Key accountabilities:

  • Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options
  • Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package
  • Identify and lead option development, engineering studies; provide technical feedback to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews.
  • Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.
  • Verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from site and other stakeholders, evaluate third-party technologies
  • Own process engineering and design inputs to key project work such as schedule, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies
  • Enable timely and effective engagement of other subject areas and experts external to the project team
  • Review and provide assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in project evaluations and workshops.
  • Identify and interpret technical practices and relevant codes and standards for projects with support of Subject Matter Experts

Essential education:

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Essential experience and job requirements:

  • Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles
  • Knowledge of project processes
  • Exposure to projects/project development in the early project stages
  • General exposure to engineering practices and codes and standards
  • Strong influencing and interpersonal skills
  • Proven ability to cultivate effective partnership across multiple locations

Desirable criteria:

  • Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer
  • General knowledge of oil and gas, refining or petrochemical processes and typical flow schemes
  • Design and/or operational experience with novel conversion technologies
  • Experience working on projects across all project stages as a process design engineer
  • Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

