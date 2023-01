Job summary

Senior Process Design Engineers perform a key leadership role in front-end delivery of projects. You will support the selection and optimization of the selected concept and development of the scope to maximize value. This role be part of the bp hydrogen project.

Responsibilities:

Lead the identification and development of feasible options and a technically and project reference case to enable effective screening and prioritization of projects for submittal to the global portfolio management process

Support the identification of an appropriate range of feasible investment and non-investment options and lead development of the technical and engineering scope

Support the selection and optimization of the final concept to be developed further including technology selection and integration with existing facilities; enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Provide process engineering support and guidance during development of the final FEED package and detailed engineering

Own technical inputs to key project deliverables such as schedules, cost estimates, business case/economics, HSSE studies, etc.

Support project verification and assurance workshops/activities to ensure technical and engineering deliverables meet bp and industry standards and requirements

Build process design engineering capabilities and competence through the active mentoring, coaching and training of other engineers

Requirements:

Ten or more years of working experience as a Process Design Engineer on projects with an extensive understanding of front end development

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles in the oil, gas or chemicals industry

Qualified as a chartered, registered or Professional Engineer

Confirmed capability to integrate project scope with existing facilities and the identification of alignments and interdependencies between systems

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes

Project/process development experience on one or more new energy projects such as hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, and renewable, low carbon or sustainable fuels

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent