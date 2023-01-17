.
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Kwinana Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen project in the Kwinana Industrial area.
As a Senior Process Design Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, working with cross-functional teams to develop project concepts and optimize selected solutions and following the design through into Front End and Detailed Engineering.
The Senior Process Design Engineer will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.
Accountabilities includes the following: