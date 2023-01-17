Job summary

.

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Kwinana Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen project in the Kwinana Industrial area.



As a Senior Process Design Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, working with cross-functional teams to develop project concepts and optimize selected solutions and following the design through into Front End and Detailed Engineering.



The Senior Process Design Engineer will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.



Accountabilities includes the following:

Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages

Collaborate with the appraisal manger and project managers/teams to identify technically feasible options consistent with the business strategy and project objectives

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a sufficient level to support development of a preliminary FEED package, and owning the technical inputs to key project deliverables such as schedules, cost, project economics and HSSE studies

Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages

Build enduring capability in the process design engineering discipline, maintain process design documentation and supporting verification and assurance activities as required

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles

General knowledge of project processes

Exposure to projects/project development

General exposure to bp engineering technical practices (internal candidates, desirable for external candidates) and industry codes and standards

Strong influencing and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.