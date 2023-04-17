Site traffic information and cookies

Process Design Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147061BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Role Synopsis
The Eastern Hemisphere process design team is looking for a process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Blue Hydrogen and Hydrogen Vector projects.  
This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, the integration of diverse perspectives, learning and applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with stakeholders across several entities and business units.

Key accountabilities

  • Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options
  • Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package
  • Identify and lead option development, engineering studies; provide technical input to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews.
  • Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.
  • Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from site and other stakeholders, evaluate third-party technologies
  • Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedule, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies
  • Enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and Subject Matter Experts and provide technical direction to project teams
  • Review and provide assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in project reviews and workshops.
  • Identify and interpretate technical practices, technical practices and relevant codes and standards for projects with support of Subject Matter Experts

Essential Education
Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Essential Experience & Job requirement

  • Experience as a process design engineer in projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front end development; or experience as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas or chemical plants.
  • General knowledge of project processes and exposure to projects/project development
  • General knowledge of engineering practices and codes and standards
  • Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Desirable Criteria
  • Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer
  • Experience as process design engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors
  • General knowledge of gas processing, refining or petrochemical processes and typical flow schemes
  • Project/process development experience and/or operational experience in hydrogen manufacturing and carbon capture, ammonia cracking to hydrogen
  • Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications
  • Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

