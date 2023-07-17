Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp aims to be the leading supplier of hydrogen across industrial clusters and mobility hubs. Hydrogen production will be a crucial element to achieve bps aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The team is looking for a Process Design Engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Green Hydrogen Project at the bp Cherry Point Refinery!

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp aims to be the leading supplier of hydrogen across industrial clusters and mobility hubs. Hydrogen production will be a crucial element to achieve bps aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The team is looking for a Process Design Engineer to support and/or lead technical development of Green Hydrogen Project at the bp Cherry Point Refinery!



Job Description:

Duties

Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Provide technical input to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews

Lead engineering studies and preparation of core project deliverables, including technology evaluations, scopes of work, terms of reference, technical and decision notes

Support and provide oversight to engineering contractors during FEED and detailed engineering to ensure that process design aspects meet bp and industry requirements, and the FEL design intent and ISD principles are preserved

Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from the refinery and other stakeholders

Own technical inputs to key project deliverables such as schedule, cost estimates, business case and economics and HSSE studies, and participate in project reviews and workshops

Provide technical direction to project teams and enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and Subject Matter Experts

Skills

Experience as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas or chemicals

General knowledge of project processes and exposure to projects/project development

General knowledge of engineering practices and codes and standards

Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Experience as a process design engineer in projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front end development

Demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes; knowledge of Cherry Point refinery in particular

Exposure to other engineering roles such as process safety engineer, unit process support engineer, operations engineer, appraisal engineer, etc.

General experience in new energy projects

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.