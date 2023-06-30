Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The US team is looking for a Process Design Engineer to support and lead development and delivery of carbon capture (CCUS) and hydrogen projects in the US! This role requires an innovating and agile mindset, the ability to work and make decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integration of different perspectives, applying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, and building effective connections with collaborators across several entities and business units.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Lead development of the technical and engineering scope of the identified options during front end development of projects to enable selection of safe, competitive and robust project options

Provide technical feedback to business framing, option screening and concept selection reviews

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Lead engineering studies and preparation of core project work, including process technology evaluation and selection, scopes of work, terms of reference, technical and decision notes, and integration with existing operating facilities

Support and provide oversight and technical direction to engineering contractors during FEED and detailed engineering to ensure that process design aspects meet bp and industry requirements, and the FEL design intent and ISD principles are preserved

Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from the refinery and other partners

Enable timely and effective engagement with other teams

Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedules, cost estimates, business case and economics and HSSE studies; participate in project reviews and workshops

Requirements:

Experience as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas or chemicals

General knowledge of project processes and projects/project development

Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Strong influencing and communication skills with a confirmed ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams across multiple locations, teams, and other subject areas

Experience in projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front end development

Demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

Knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes

Exposure to other engineering roles such as process safety engineer, unit process support engineer, operations engineer, appraisal engineer, etc.

General experience in new energy projects



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

