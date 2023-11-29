Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Process Design Engineer

The bp Solutions site projects Process Design team is looking for a process design engineer to support and/or lead technical development of a broad range of projects that are required to sustain our refining business and keep it competitive in a changing future marketplace. These projects can be driven by integrity management, commercial maintain, commercial growth, process safety improvements, regulatory compliance, and energy transition such as: Aim 1 emissions reduction, Aim 17 water use reduction, and other low carbon projects.

The process design engineer is an essential team member in the front-end development of projects (FEL 1-3), bringing together the application of engineering principles, business knowledge, bp and industry standards, and knowledge of good project practices. This role will work closely with business development, appraisal engineering, and project management disciplines to support projects for the bp Rotterdam Refinery in The Netherlands. The role will also support early screening and prioritization (FEL0) of business opportunities to enable the selection and progression of safe, competitive, and robust projects.



In this role you will:

Lead development of the technical and process engineering scope during the Concept Development and Optimise stages of projects.

Support the identification, evaluation, and selection of safe, competitive, and robust concepts; support site business development teams to identify and develop technically and commercially feasible reference cases that will enable effective screening and prioritisation of projects within the refinery portfolio.

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package.

Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedules, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies, etc.

Provide technical process engineering support and guidance of projects in Define and Execute

Enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and experts external to the project team.

Selective review and assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in design and project evaluations and workshops.

Provide process engineering support and oversight during development of the FEED package and detailed engineering.

Build enduring process design engineering capability by giving to the development of bp process design guidance manuals, procedures and templates.

Promote collaboration by identifying opportunities for collaboration with subject matter experts in bp Solutions and Innovation and Engineering and work with the Process Design Discipline Lead to engage those resources.

What you will need to be successful:

5 – 10 years working experience as a process engineer in design or operational roles

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering or equivalent

Knowledge of project processes

Exposure to projects/project development in the early project stages

General exposure to engineering practices and codes and standards

Strong influencing and communication skills

Fluent written and spoken English language skills.

Demonstrated ability to develop effective collaboration across multiple locations.

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes

Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications.

Experience working on projects across all project stages as a process design engineer.

Exposure to other engineering roles such as process safety engineer, unit process support engineer, operations engineer, appraisal engineer, etc.

Proven ability to build close relationships and collaborate with a wide range of teams including contractors.

Awareness level understanding of Decision Quality/Strategic Decision Making principles.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.