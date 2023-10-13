Process Design Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Working closely with the project team, projects organization, and key stakeholders, the process design engineering team will lead and support the technical and engineering development of the clean hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and refinery integration/conversion scope.This role, reporting to the engineering manager – process, will support the process design and engineering development to upgrade the existing fired heaters at Whiting Refinery and convert the associated burners from fuel gas to hydrogen.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Verify and consolidate technical information and assumptions from site and other collaborators

Identify alliances and interdependencies between systems and incorporate these into the design

Support baseline assessments of current operations and the execution of engineering studies to enable decision making

Enable timely and effective engagement of other fields and experts external to the project team

Support licensed process technology planning and selection

Interpretate and clarify technical practices and relevant codes and standards, including the identification and review of deviations specific to process engineering

Provide oversight and technical direction to contractor resources and process licensors and ensure all process design aspects meet bp and industry requirements

Participate in design, project, and process safety reviews and workshops and support close out of process engineering action items

Interpretate and clarify technical practices, codes, and standards, and identify and review deviations relating to process engineering

Prepare and deliver the core process design and engineering work to enable development of the preliminary and final FEED packages

Provide and own the technical inputs to key project work such as schedules, cost estimates, etc.

Enable integration of the project with existing facilities during detailed engineering and commissioning

Requirements:

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas, or chemicals

General knowledge of project processes and exposure to projects/project development

General knowledge of engineering practices, codes, and standards

Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams and engineering fields

Preferred:

Qualified as a chartered, registered, or professional engineer

Experience working as a process design engineer on projects across all project stages with a solid understanding of front-end development

Demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all fields and manage contractors

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes, preferably of Whiting refinery

Exposure to other engineering roles such as process safety engineer, unit process support engineer, operations engineer, appraisal engineer, etc.

General experience in new energy projects

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Collaboration, Communication, Engineering codes, standards and practices, Hazard Identification, Influencing, Inherently Safer Design, Process Equipment Design, Process Flow Diagrams (PFDs), Process Optimization



Legal Disclaimer:

