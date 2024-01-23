Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The process design engineer supports and/or leads technical development of a broad range of projects that are required to sustain our refining business and keep it competitive in a changing future marketplace.



The bp Solutions site projects Process Design team is looking for a process design engineer to support and/or lead a broad range of technical projects that are required to sustain our refining business and keep it competitive in a changing future marketplace. These projects can be driven by integrity management, commercial maintain, commercial growth, process safety improvements, regulatory compliance, and energy transition such as: Aim 1 emissions reduction, Aim 17 water use reduction, and other low carbon projects. The process design engineer is a critical team member in the front end development of projects (FEL 1-3), bringing together the application of engineering principles, business knowledge, bp and industry standards, and knowledge of good project practices. This role will work closely with business development, appraisal engineering, and project management teams to support projects for the bp Cherry Point Refinery. The role will also support early screening and prioritisation (FEL0) of business opportunities to enable the selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.



Lead development of the technical and process engineering scope during the Concept Development and Optimise stages of projects.

Support the identification, evaluation and selection of safe, competitive, and robust concepts; support site business development teams to identify and develop technically and commercially feasible reference cases that will enable effective prioritisation of projects within the refinery portfolio.

Lead completion of the technical definition of the selected option to a level to enable development of a preliminary FEED package

Own technical inputs to key project work such as schedules, cost estimates, business reason and economics and HSSE studies, etc.

Enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and experts external to the project team

Selective review and assurance of process inputs of engineering and design work, and participate in design and project evaluations and workshops

Provide process engineering support and mentorship during development of the FEED package and detailed engineering

Build enduring process design engineering capability by contributing to the development of bp process design guidance manuals, procedures and templates

Promote teamwork by finding opportunities for collaboration with domain experts in bp Solutions and Innovation and Engineering and work with the Process Design Team Lead to engage those resources.



Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering

5+ years of experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles

Exposure to projects/project development in the early project stages

General exposure to engineering practices and codes and standards

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to cultivate effective partnership across multiple locations



General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes

Experience and solid understanding of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Exposure to other engineering roles such as process safety engineer, unit process support engineer, operations engineer, appraisal engineer, etc.

Proven ability to build close relationships and collaborate with a wide range of teams including contractors

Awareness level understanding of Decision Quality/Strategic Decision Making principles.



$118,000.00 - $218,000.00 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. Learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



