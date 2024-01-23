Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
The process design engineer to supports and/or leads technical development of a broad range of projects that are required to sustain our refining business and keep it competitive in a changing future marketplace. These projects can be driven by integrity management, commercial maintain, commercial growth, process safety improvements, regulatory compliance, and energy transition such as: Aim 1 emissions reduction, Aim 17 water use reduction, and other low carbon projects.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The bp Solutions site projects Process Design team is looking for a process design engineer to support and/or lead a broad range of technical projects that are required to sustain our refining business and keep it competitive in a changing future marketplace. These projects can be driven by integrity management, commercial maintain, commercial growth, process safety improvements, regulatory compliance, and energy transition such as: Aim 1 emissions reduction, Aim 17 water use reduction, and other low carbon projects. The process design engineer is a critical team member in the front end development of projects (FEL 1-3), bringing together the application of engineering principles, business knowledge, bp and industry standards, and knowledge of good project practices. This role will work closely with business development, appraisal engineering, and project management disciplines to support projects for the bp Whiting Refinery. The role will also support early screening and prioritisation (FEL0) of business opportunities to enable the selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.