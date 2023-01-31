Job summary

The Process Development Engineer (PDE) role is responsible for project management, process engineering and technical support required for the development and progressions of assigned projects. The PDE will continue to provide technical support for assigned projects through the Define and Complete PCP stages as needed. The Process Development Engineer will ultimately support the delivery of Toledo’s Capital Plan, and is the technical adviser for all assigned projects. They provide unbiased technical evaluations of process issues to continuously improve the safety, reliability, and business performance of the refinery operations. The PDE will develop projects across the refinery operating area and is thus not unit/area specific. This summary is meant to be an overall job description and does not include all tasks that might be required for the position.



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced, and the deal is expected to close in late February 2023. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

The Process Development Engineer will be responsible for leading and/or assisting in all aspects of their projects for the Appraise through Execute stages of project development, including process design, equipment design and specification, process safety, personal safety, quality, schedule, alignment to specifications, case development, acceptance testing, installation and commissioning.

Specific competencies sought are strong Engineering skills with a practical bias including the ability to lead project appraisal and option selection.

Working with project collaborators, Gatekeeper and Sponsor at project kick-off to clarify problem statement, business goals, strategies and objectives and maintaining communications with project collaborators, Gatekeeper and Sponsor throughout the project development cycle to enable efficient project gate reviews and approvals.

Apply the principles of Inherently Safer Design to all assigned projects for purposes of identifying and eliminating inherent safety risks where possible. Develop actions for mitigating and/or handling residual risks.

Lead the development of the project process scope and basis of design.

Ensure that projects are designed in compliance with BP Engineering Technical Practices and relevant codes & standards.

Assist in the development and maintenance of project schedules.

Ensure that all project changes are appropriately defined, reviewed and approved by the projects key collaborators.

Work with equipment providers to obtain cost estimates and/or proposals to support project cost estimation.

Identify and proactively manage appropriate risks to delivery of assigned projects.

Work closely with the Projects, HSSE, Operations, Maintenance, Commercial and Technical groups to ensure selected project option process design is robust.

Understanding and communicating all Project impacts on EII to the Gatekeeper, Sponsor and Energy Coordinator and evaluating opportunities to improve site EII with project scope evaluation.

Develop process models and equipment sizing tools as needed to support front end engineering activities.

Work with Central resources as needed to support project development.

Complete and file all appropriate project documentation including such items as Statement of Requirements, Basis of Design, equipment specifications, data sheets and proposals, process meeting minutes, Process Descriptions, PFD’s, P&ID’s, Heat and Material Balances, etc.

Shares standard methodologies and lessons learned for each project.

Participate in projects team program improvements as necessary.

Required: 4-year Technical Degree

Preferred: BS in Chemical Engineering

Required: Minimum 6 years’ experience in Technical support or Process Engineering role or equivalent experience.

Preferred: Understanding of the manufacturing process including economics, commercial awareness, optimization opportunity identification and proper use of technology

Computer Programs— Computer proficiency in standard desktop and instrument engineering software, as well as, Microsoft Office, Power Point, Excel, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Word. For information regarding competency needs for this profile, please search for this job profile in our Refinery Competency Assurance Tool (RCAT): http://bp1xtxii348/compassur/

