Job summary

The Process Engineer - Reforming and Isomerization provides technical support for BP’s refineries, working with site engineering and operations groups to improve process safety, reliability, and commercial performance of Catalytic Reformers and Isomerization units.

This role reports to the Hydroprocessing and Reforming Discipline Leader in the Engineering, Maintenance, and Reliability branch of BP-Solutions and is a key contributor to the Reforming and Isom Communities of Practices (CoP).

The role is part of a global team that can support any of the 6 refineries. The team is comprised of technology experts who are located at refineries or hubs instead of all in a central location. The successful candidate will therefore need to be self-motivated and capable of working independently and virtually within the geographically dispersed team.

Key Accountabilities

Provide focused short-term support for Reforming and Isomerization units including process optimization, troubleshooting, start-up and shutdown, and turnarounds.

Provide medium and long-term Reforming and Isomerization support by means of process improvements, application of safety standards, project evaluation and assurance, and implementation of new technology options.

Conduct technical training and mentoring for refinery engineers and operating staff.

Contribute to BP’s Reforming and Isomerization knowledge base by participation in peer assist discussions, contributions to the Q&A forum, and additions to BP’s technical handbook.

Provide technical support for the planning and execution of Reforming and Isomerization unit turnarounds (TARs), including scope definition, procedure reviews, equipment inspection, sample analyses, reactor loading and unloading, and catalyst handling

Support the Reforming and Isom Advisor and CoP Convener in providing technical leadership to the Reforming and Isomerization Communities of Practices.

Interface with the Technology licensors for Reforming and Isomerization processes

Provide oversight and commentary on Unit Health Monitoring for Reforming and Isomerization units

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering

Experience and Job Requirements:

5 years or more of refining experience. At least one role in that time period should include providing technical support for the operation and/or optimization of a Reforming or Isomerization unit.

Demonstrated abilities in problem solving and interpersonal skills are required.

Candidate’s background should reveal success in improving safety, reliability, and commercial performance of refining units.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience with end to end catalyst life cycle management, including procurement/bidding process

Knowledge of Continuous Improvement (CI) techniques and Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCA),

Exposure to Management of Change (MoC) and process safety methodologies such as Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP), Layer of Protection

An understanding of commercial impact from refining unit performance and how this affects operating strategy.

Understanding of gasoline blending or Petrochemical dispositions for the products from Reforming or Isomerization units

Process modelling skills using a flowsheet application such as Petro-Simor Hysys.

Other requirements:

Ability to travel to all BP refining sites.

Position may be based out of any of the Hubs or one of the BP-operated refining sites.

Location will be determined based on business needs as well as the home country of the successful candidate .

Considering Joining our team?

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!