Role Synopsis

The Process Engineer is the process technical adviser for an operating area. They provide unbiased technical evaluations of process issues to continuously improve the safety, reliability, and business performance of the refinery operations. The incumbent participates in a continual process of learning and engineering capability development over a 3-5 year period. This summary is meant to be an overall job description and does not include all tasks that might be required for the position.

Key Accountabilities/Experience

Monitor equipment and process. Provide trouble-shooting expertise to Operations and Optimization

Minimum 3 years experience in refining, or like process industry including chemical, manufacturing, nuclear.

Provides process engineering support to the refinery within defined areas of accountability. They provide technical expertise to achieve the safe, reliable and optimal operations of their assigned process through the appropriate application of process engineering, process control and process technology.

Ensure that the technical input required for proper target setting is available on a daily basis

Ensure that equipment performance is being reflected in the optimization targets.

Provide input and recommendations to assist Operations in prioritizing maintenance to ensure maximum commercial performance

Optimize variable costs by leveraging technical knowledge and a proactive approach to energy management

Analyze variance between the commercial plan and actual performance and assist the optimization team in closing the variance

Evaluate catalyst options and make selection recommendations, monitor performance and schedule optimal replacement

Participates in HazOps and LOPAs

Participate in incident investigations

Provide technical support and leadership on product quality issues and identify opportunities

Support reporting and verification activities for safety and environmental compliance (Title V) and Flare Subpart Ja

Provide technical review of procedures

Provide mentoring to peers, optimization and Operations personnel on technical subjects. Assist in technical training

Maintain current knowledge of technology specialty

Embed best practices and industry advancements at Toledo

Conduct regular plant tests and heat & mass balances to maintain accurate models and identify deterioration of the asset capability

Support the innovation process in the business unit by identifying and initiating growth and innovation projects

Provide technical input into Capital Projects as requested

Understands and is compliant with all Control of Work (CoW) and Process Safety policies and procedures

Ensure safe operating limits and availability operating envelopes are understood. Investigates and resolves recurring SOLs/SDLs exceedances. Initiate and lead Management of Change (MOCs) and Process Safety Minimum Expectations (PSME) gap analysis

Identify and justify TAR scope

Support TAR planning and execution

Education

B.S. in Chemical Engineering

Required Competencies

Analyzing Problems/Troubleshooting & Problem Solving: Systematically determine the root cause(s) of problems through questioning and inspecting, and then identify the best course of action to take

Understanding of the manufacturing process including economics, commercial awareness, optimization opportunity identification and proper use of technology

Ability to quickly and accurately compare similarities and differences to optimize or detect abnormal conditions within the process

Build, maintain and utilize kinetic and equipment models to monitor equipment and catalyst performance, identify deterioration and evaluate options and opportunities