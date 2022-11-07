Job summary

As a Process Engineer, the successful candidate will provide expert process simulation support to bp’s P&O regions and refineries. The focus of this role is to ensure that the process models are fit for purpose and deliver value to the operating entities to ensure safe and reliable operations and continued improvement in business performance. The Process Engineer is also expected to work with site and central support engineers to improve the usage of the process simulations in their work processes and optimize asset operations.

Your team

The Process Modeling and Simulation team provide, implement and support world-class process models within an integrated suite of engineering tools and processes in support of bp’s operational excellence, crude advantage refining and commercial optimization agenda. The tools and processes include unit health monitoring, process modeling, operator training simulators (OTS), and general simulation tools. The Process Modeling and Simulation team, part of the bp Solutions Engineering, is a centrally located resource for Production and Operations (P&O) with a global customer and stakeholder base. This role provides a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to develop broad process simulation skills and learn the production and refining process fundamentals. When deployed to squads for flow-to-work support, the Process Engineer will have the opportunity to work with engineers from various organizations in P&O.

What you will deliver

Provides expert technical support to the maintenance of existing process simulation tools to ensure that they are up to date and robust.

Provides ad hoc process simulation support to regions, refineries, and projects for operation improvement, process safety evaluation, project evaluation, optimization, etc.

Defines and deploys process modeling and simulation best practices.

Collaborates with asset engineers and central support engineers to ensure process simulation tools deliver business value.

Improves existing models and software capability and communicates development needs to Simulation Advisor.

Coaches and mentors process engineers to improve the modeling and simulation competency within bp.

Provides technical training on process simulation and associated tools.

What you will need to be successful

10+ years experience in oil and gas production, refining, petrochemical or like industry.

5-10 years experience in process modeling and simulation in common flowsheet simulation environment such as HYSYS, Petro-Sim, Aspen Plus, etc.

Extensive experience in steady state and dynamic simulations.

Experience in providing technical support and training across multiple organizational interfaces.

Understanding of the manufacturing process including economics, commercial awareness, optimization opportunity identification and proper use of technology.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

