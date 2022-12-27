Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

bp’s purpose is to reinvent energy for people and our planet, and our ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Bp Refinery Rotterdam’s vision is to be a highly driven green refinery which will be achieved through delivering every day and proactively seek out opportunities to invest in a low carbon future.

Process engineers in the Process Engineering & Process Safety team advise in the selection, development and layout of oil and gas process plant equipment. Using sophisticated software modelling tools, process engineers assist the operations staff to analyse, solve, and optimise production efficiency.

As part of a critical and far-reaching area of bp, process engineering will help you build a proven foundation across the wider engineering discipline.

In addition, the process safety engineers in the Process and Process safety team recognize and minimize safety hazards as well as being involved in multi-disciplined HAZOP teams to achieve safe levels of process design.



PROCESS ENGINEER (Process Engineering & Process Safety)



Our Process Engineering & Process Safety department, which is part of the Engineering & Technical Services organisation, is looking for process engineers to join our Rotterdam refinery. The successful candidate will play a lead role in delivering bp Refinery Rotterdam’s targets on safe, reliable, and profitable operation. The Process Engineer (Optimisation)

Works with Operations personnel to meet our optimised production plan,

Acts as the primary interface to the Operations, Refinery Optimisation & Performance and Maintenance & Reliability departments and aligns between the teams ensuring safety practices, commercial income, operational excellence and availability targets are met;

Ensures detailed process engineering skills are applied in optimising production, solving problems plant operations, as well as in unit health monitoring;

Identifies business opportunities and develops and actively implements action plans to meet those.

A master’s in chemical engineering or equivalent,

Evidence of potential for future development,

The ability to work collaboratively with others (all levels in organisation),

Proven communication skills in both Dutch and English.

Drivers license

Additional information:

bp Refinery Rotterdam offers an excellent benefit program and development opportunities.

A personal profile analysis is part of the application procedure.

As a part of the application process, you should:

Present a full CV quoting all relevant experiences;

Be willing to agree with a reference examination;

Before commencement of employment is required:

A copy of a valid identity document and, if applicable, a copy of your residence permit;

A Certificate of Conduct;

A copy of the indicated valid diplomas in the resume.

At bp Refinery Rotterdam we believe that people are our driven advantage and the key factor in achieving our success. We seek to provide an environment where people can grow and succeed. The opportunities are vast and the challenges inspiring.