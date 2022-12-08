Job summary

Innovation & Engineering entity within bp has a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers covering key subject areas supporting refining, production, and low carbon energy. The team is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology, and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects including growth areas like CCUS, hydrogen and wind.



This role is in the Process Engineering field team within the Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team of I&E Engineering. The following are process engineering team accountabilities supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices, coaching/training to build capability and reduce risks. We are seeking a process engineer with experience in process engineering skills including but not limited to process simulation.

Key Accountabilities

Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects including working in collaboration with others (e.g., other subject areas, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, Subject Matter Experts and Advisors).

Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions.

Provide advice and assurance activities to Projects & Operations (P&O) and to non-operated joint ventures.

Understand and apply bp engineering practices, industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice.

Build capability in the areas of process engineering by coaching, mentoring, and training bp engineers.

Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge-sharing and application of technical practices.

Maintain and share a strong awareness of technical takeaways. Capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way.

Formal Education

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Excellent organizational and planning skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Experience with using process simulation tools currently used within the energy industry.

Interface effectively with multi-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other business areas, sub functions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Operations and/or project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts.

Knowledge and application of industry codes and standards.

Agile scrum experience (e.g., squad, sprints, Kanban board).

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality.

Highly motivated individually who can work independently, and work as a member of a cohesive team.

Provide engineering advice and assurance to operating assets with oil, gas and condensate production and processing.

Project management.

Carbon Capture & Utilization (e.g., concept development, assessment, design).

Chartered member of Institution of Chemical Engineers (UK), Professional Engineer (US) or equivalent.

Why join us

A minimum of a Bachelors Degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent