Job summary

The Process Engineer is accountable for assuring unit performance and availability from cycle to cycle. They do this by acting as the primary interface with Operations to support routine, day-to-day asset operations activities such as troubleshooting, providing technical input for operating procedures, and supporting basic process control issues. Process Engineers regularly monitor the units for mass balance closure, catalyst performance, yields, and operation within chemical and physical integrity limits. They deliver operational technical support for process improvements, turnaround activities, performance tests, technical knowledge management, and troubleshooting exercises.



The Process Engineer will support turnaround activity through scope development, process inspection, and shutdown and startup activities. Thus, this role may include working shift/evening/weekend schedules on occasion.



Additionally, the Process Engineer will have a key role in various special assignments such as project commissioning, complex unit modeling, and catalyst selection. Generally, this position will work under the guidance of a Process Engineering Team Lead or Senior Engineer.



This role supports safe refinery operations and maximizing profitability by delivering in the following key accountability areas:

Process Safety Management - Unit operations support

Unit and system monitoring - Unit and system optimization

Turnaround support - Grow capability

Key Accountabilities

Process Safety Management

Participate by providing technical input to process related MOC reviews

Provide updates for heat and material balances for unit HAZOP revalidations

Technical representation in unit HAZOP revalidation and IPL meetings

Support incident investigation activities and action item closure

Technical support for alarm rationalization

Proactively identify process and personal safety risks on site and share learnings

Review P&ID changes for completeness and accuracy

Assist Operations in troubleshooting process deviations. When trade-offs are identified the Process Engineer works with the Optimization Engineer to achieve the best economic operating compromise.

Work with Operations to establish and maintain operating procedures for the safe startup, shutdown and routine operation of the unit.

Issue guidance and support Operations to commercially optimize units within safe operating limits

Develop and oversee test runs

Support environmentally compliant operation and work to achieve goal of no damage to the environment

Work with Operations and Reliability Engineers to achieve mechanical availability goals

Support unit project commissioning and project design basis acceptance activities

Solicit assistance of Senior Engineer or Process Safety Engineer on behalf of Operations or him/herself

Maintain comprehensive unit health monitoring and ensure the quality and completeness of process data including regular mass balances.

Provide robust technical recommendations regarding equipment unit constraints and catalyst life cycle management via long term unit health and catalyst performance monitoring tools

Proactively identify availability concerns and work solutions to help achieve availability targets

Support GRIP (Global Reliability Improvement Program) activities as appropriate; including support for unit vulnerability studies, production scorecard updates, and other elements

Monitor energy use and support the energy efficiency improvements plan (with Energy Engineer) for the unit

Review unit health on a regular basis with BP Solutions and applicable 3rd parties such as catalyst and chemical vendors.

Provide input to optimization engineers for commercial planning tools and identify opportunities to remove constraints

Implement and optimize refinery volume plan to unit constraints by translating campaign plan drives into actionable operating targets and goals for the operations team

Identify and support opportunities to grow commercial capability

Generate the process scope for turnaround along with appropriate justification based on unit performance

Participate in catalyst selection and, as necessary, equipment selection for process related items

Lead turnaround preparation (e.g. Process Engineering team training, document gathering, MOCs, shutdown and startup process tools)

Participate / lead process activities during turnaround such as vessel inspection, process sampling, and catalyst loading.

Accountable for documenting turnaround findings in post-event report

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering or related degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A minimum of 3 years of plant experience in technical, engineering, operations, maintenance

Direct experience with desktop computer applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

