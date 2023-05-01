The Process Engineer is accountable for assuring unit performance and availability from cycle to cycle. They do this by acting as the primary interface with Operations to support routine, day-to-day asset operations activities such as troubleshooting, providing technical input for operating procedures, and supporting basic process control issues. Process Engineers regularly monitor the units for mass balance closure, catalyst performance, yields, and operation within chemical and physical integrity limits. They deliver operational technical support for process improvements, turnaround activities, performance tests, technical knowledge management, and troubleshooting exercises.
The Process Engineer will support turnaround activity through scope development, process inspection, and shutdown and startup activities. Thus, this role may include working shift/evening/weekend schedules on occasion.
Additionally, the Process Engineer will have a key role in various special assignments such as project commissioning, complex unit modeling, and catalyst selection. Generally, this position will work under the guidance of a Process Engineering Team Lead or Senior Engineer.
This role supports safe refinery operations and maximizing profitability by delivering in the following key accountability areas:
Key Accountabilities
Process Safety Management