  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Process Engineer

Process Engineer

Process Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147005BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Role Synopsis
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.
To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.
The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead.
This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.
The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.

The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Key accountabilities

  • Support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.
  • Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference; own the process engineering and design inputs to key project deliverables, e.g. project execution plan, project schedules, cost estimates, Basis of Design (BoD), HSSE studies etc
  • Identify and lead technical studies; own key process design decisions and trade-offs
  • Support the appointed engineering contractors in delivery of their scope during the FEED and detailed engineering ensuring that process design aspects meet bp requirements, and the FEL design intent and ISD principles are preserved
  • Support the senior process engineer in the oversight of performance of contractor for process engineering scope
  • Support the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs including review and endorsement of deviations in process engineering
  • Acquire, verify and consolidate technical inputs and assumptions from bp sites; enable timely and effective engagement of other disciplines and Subject Matter Experts and provide technical direction to project team
  • Supports preparation and participation in key project reviews such as design/P&ID reviews, plot plan, HAZOP, LOPA and environmental reviews and reporting
  • Liaise with process technology licensors and provide ownership of process design package

Essential Education
Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Essential Experience & Job requirement

  • Experience as a process design engineer in projects across all project stages with an extensive understanding of front end development; or experience as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas or chemical plants.
  • Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and sound knowledge of project processes
  • Knowledge of engineering practices and codes and standards
  • Experience of operator practices application and importance of such
  • Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Desirable Criteria
  • Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer
  • Experience as process design engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors
  • General knowledge of gas processing, refining or petrochemical processes and typical flow schemes
  • Project/process development experience and/or operational experience in hydrogen manufacturing and carbon capture
  • Experience and working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications
  • Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

