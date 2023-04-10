Process Engineer

BP AGT is looking for Process Engineers to join in Process & Process Safety Discipline Engineering team to support delivery of engineering solutions to operational problems.
The technical and leadership aspects of this unique position are ideally suited for a candidate seeking to gain experience in operations engineering support and to progress a career on the Engineering or Management career path.
The successful candidate will have opportunity to work closely with front line support of asset operations along with focusing on the broader regional engineering and operations agenda.
Key Accountabilities: