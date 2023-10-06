Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions & Transformation team and advance your career as a



Process Engineer – Automation CoE



Automation is a strategic productivity and transformation enabler, and there is significant demand for end-to-end process optimisation through automation solutions. The Process Architect will play a critical role in analysing a process, identifying optimisation opportunities, and owning the resultant automation pipeline for the relevant function. They will be an outcome focused function specific lead within the Automation Centre of Excellence, working with Global Process Owners, Transformation Leads, Project Delivery Managers and Process Engineers to deliver optimised end-to-end processes.

In this role You will:

Support the Process Architects in process optimisation assessments and automation delivery where required (collaborating with GPO’s, Transformation initiatives and product owners)

Approach all optimisation activities through the traditional “Eliminate, Simplify, Standardise then Automate” approach

Work with the Business Value Analyst to ensure robust business cases are in place against each automation

Act as a scrum master to make sure the automation opportunities are running at the right pace and coordinate the tasks to be done by the developers and the other collaborators

Attend workshops for process analysis, design and optimization implementation activities

Conduct analysis to define the impact of process improvements, particularly process standardisation initiatives that either enhance or enable an automation requirement

Proactively identify and capture deviations between the “as is” business process and the global standard processes

Support project team and stakeholders in decision making and sign-off of future process designs

Build, amend or update desktop procedures as required

Ensure appropriate control framework is in place against modified or new process activities

Document the business requirements for automation

Create appropriate levels of visibility and assurance to key stakeholders on the integration of automated activities

Act as primary functional “go-to” contact for automations between the CoE Dev/Ops team and business or GBS product owner

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Experience as a scrum master to coordinate projects in an agile way

Strong background in Automation and Process Optimisation, with exposure to different automation technologies and process improvement methodologies such as Six Sigma

Minimum 4 years relevant business experience and knowledge of existing business support activities required; similar job experience gained in a customer-focused business-to-business environment

Broad operational experience with knowledge of different functions

Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization with change engagement

Experience managing and implementing change; implementing and mentoring continuous improvement systems

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



