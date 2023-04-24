Process Engineer - CCUS

Job summary

About

Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there.

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and CCS are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.

CCS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.

We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.

To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of.

Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.

Role Synopsys

Innovation & Engineering (I&E)-engineering is bp’s centrally based team of expert specialist engineers covering key disciplines. The I&E-engineering team is a sub-group of I&E which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of engineering, technology and digital applications in production, refining, and low carbon energy. I&E-engineering is critical in supporting major projects and operations to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations.

This role is in the Process Engineering team which provides expertise to business development, strategy, operations, projects, training to build capability and engineering technical practices to reduce risks.

The successful candidate will be involved in various activities related to growing bp’s expertise in CCUS for supporting bp’s net zero ambition. Activities will include project ideation, technology evaluations, feasibility studies, Joint Industry Programs and project engineering support.

Key accountabilities

Provide technology assessments and technology recommendations for CCUS projects, together with follow-on verification, by working in an integrated way with the project team.

Provide process engineering expertise for bp’s CCUS projects and operations with special emphasis on carbon capture, transportation, and storage (e.g., licensor evaluation, support design and commissioning).

Undertake technology assessments, support technology strategy, and provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, including supporting project ideation.

Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions. Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, Subject Matter Experts and Advisors.

Provide advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business and to non-operated joint ventures.

Understand and apply bp practices (e.g., ETPs), industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process engineering.

Actively participate in bp technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining and sharing a strong awareness of technical learnings and sharing information through close links with specialists and engineers from all disciplines.

Build process engineering capability in CCUS by coaching, mentoring, and training bp engineers.

Leverage bp internal and industry networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices. Capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way.

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in one or more of design, commissioning, and operation of carbon capture facilities, transportation, and storage.

Working knowledge of novel CCUS technologies (e.g., Direct Air Capture).

Experience evaluating new technologies for implementation on a large industrial scale.

Experience in process simulation modelling.

Experience and knowledge of working with licensors in these sectors.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of industrial plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts

Experience in leading activities in Joint Industry Programs.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

Experience working with technical providers or contractors.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!