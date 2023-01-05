Process Engineer (Early Career) - Whiting, IN

Job summary

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. Whiting has been a key anchor of the northwest Indiana economy, as well as the surrounding community. Over the years, Whiting and its employees have supported a diverse range local and regional institutions, such as Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University and the Lake Area United Way.

About you:

Taking on the role as Process Engineer means designing projects and supervising plant development to ensure the reliability of our refining technologies. Alongside a strong technical degree in Chemical Engineering, that means having a global view for wide-scale projects or a sharp eye for detail to aid in more niche roles in a specific refining process area.



Become part of our team at Whiting as a Process Engineering Intern, and you will:

Play a vital role throughout a number of stages in our world-class projects

Aiding our manufacturing and production teams by supervising day-to-day operations, evaluating unit targets, balance unit operations

Support and optimize operating process plants or facilities and working closely with other areas involved in the business

Use your sound foundation across the wider engineering platform so that we can integrate with many areas of our business

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this role.

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree

Majoring in Chemical Engineering

Graduating in December 2022 through May 2023

Preferred Requirements

Why Join us?

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

One Engineering is our new early careers programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future.