Process Engineer (Early Career) - Whiting, IN

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
No sponsorship is available for this role.
Majoring in Chemical Engineering
Graduating in December 2022 through May 2023
Why Join us?
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!
One Engineering is our new early careers programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future.