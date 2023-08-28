Process Engineer (Early Career) - Whiting, IN

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. Whiting has been a key anchor of the northwest Indiana economy, as well as the surrounding community.

Taking on the role as Process Engineer means designing projects and supervising plant development to ensure the reliability of our refining technologies. Alongside a strong technical degree in Chemical Engineering, that means having a global view for wide-scale projects or a sharp eye for detail to aid in more niche roles in a specific refining process area.

As a Process Engineer at Whiting, you will:

• Aid our manufacturing and production teams by supervising day-to-day operations, evaluating unit targets & constraints

• Support and optimize operating process plants or facilities and working closely with other areas and disciplines involved in the business

• Directly contribute to our companies ambition towards net zero by optimizing energy, improving safety and supporting continued reliability improvement efforts

• Use your chemical engineering foundation and problem-solving ability across the wider refinery to integrate value across the broader bp portfolio

Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this role.

• Majoring in Chemical Engineering

• Graduating between December 2023 through May 202 4

Why Join us?

An Early Careers process engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery will start off their rotation as part of the Process Engineering Team to provide high quality engineering support for the site’s Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround, Projects, and Optimization Teams to ensure the safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operation of the facility and to support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub.

• The Process Engineering Team provides skills that are critical to the business and the success of the transformation, and as such the roles tend to be dynamic, fast paced, and highly visible.

• An example first rotation would be a Process Support Engineer who supports Unit Process Engineers with delivery of their accountabilities, completes special projects and initiatives that improve overall effectiveness of Process Engineering Team, complete projects that cross areas and/or require sustained longer-term focus, and assists in process troubleshooting that crosses unit boundaries and planning/implementing unit test runs.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.