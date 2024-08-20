Process Engineer Flare and Relief - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The role is responsible for providing specialist pressure relief engineering expertise to projects and operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, along with driving integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.

Supports continuous improvement in reducing pressure relief device demands and Tier 1 or Tier 2 pressure relief related incidents through detailed data analysis, site wide engagement and influencing the organization

Support projects, technical inquiries, and Connexus cases by participating in reviews, technical analysis, troubleshooting, and acceptance/approval of pressure relief calculation files

Provide technical approval of site pressure relief device sizing and disposal system calculations by outside contractors/vendors

Prioritize and risk assess gaps in relief protection and disposal systems and work with site to rigorously address identified issues

Provide management of change (MOC) support for pressure relief changes as requested by bp sites

Troubleshoot pressure relief valve (PRV) and flare disposal system operational issues as requested

Participates in investigations, root cause identification, and drives continued learning across different sites

Support of site technical documentation related to pressure relief valves and flare disposal systems (PRS calculation files, device spec sheets, unit summaries, disposal system or revalidation studies)

Support Relief Systems Revalidation Projects and provide clarification to personnel of BP and external industry practices for pressure relief practices

Interface regularly with operations, maintenance and other site SME’s and specialists

Participate in BP’s Community of Practice (COP) as a network member

Develops and implements policies, practices, and work processes for site pressure relief valves and flare disposal systems throughout their lifecycle.

Mentors and coaches site personnel and other experts on technical and operational aspects of these systems

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experienced in Flare and Relief calculations, including relief scenario identification, modeling, sizing, and PSV maintenance

Strong technical understanding of process engineering, process modeling tools, and risk management in the oil and gas industry.

Proven practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering.

Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Engineering

Results-oriented with effective project technical management skills.

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Confident in engaging with and influencing senior leadership on technical matters

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience in oil and gas processing, including flow schemes and utility systems

Proficient in process equipment and unit operations

Skilled in process modeling, simulation, data analytics, and science

Effective in remote teamwork with a collaborative approach

Demonstrated success in risk and contractor performance management

Proven ability to lead and influence multi-functional teams for engineering improvements

Dedicated to project excellence and continuous improvement

Pragmatic decision-maker, committed to engineering value

Self-motivated, willing to learn, and works independently

You will work with

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

% Travel requirements

10%

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.