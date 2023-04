Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Turnaround Process Engineer (TAR PE) is accountable for high quality process engineering input into the Turnaround (TAR) front-end loading process and key aspects of execution activities. They serve as the primary process engineering point of contact for the TAR Engineering Team and regularly talks to the refinery operations and engineering teams to support development of TAR engineering deliverables. The TAR PE is also responsible for the design and implementation of temporary process systems in support of unit shut down and start-up activities associated with TARs.

Decisions and direction given by the TAR PE will have direct impact on the Unit’s ability to meet availability and TAR strategy goals between outages.

Key Accountabilities

Knowledgeable in refinery process design, equipment, and systems.

Serves as primary bp contact within the TAR Engineering Team for any process engineering questions related to the development of engineering deliverables.

Provides accurate process design information and requirements for engineered equipment.

Leads the design and supports the planning and execution of temporary process systems related to the shut-down and start-up of units for TARs.

Provides bp oversight of Local Engineering Contractor developed process designs, assumptions, and deliverables for TAR engineering work packages.

Partners with refinery unit Process Engineers and subject matter experts to design minor vessel internal modifications and ensures required milestones are achieved to support quality TAR planning.

Supports key process engineering equipment inspections during TAR executions.

Provides process engineering review and support for the Management of Change (MOC) process for changes made during TARs.

Drives continuous improvement in area of responsibility, including standardization of TAR related temporary process systems across the plant.

Expectation to uphold bp’s safety culture and beliefs.

Opportunities:

Network and gain exposure to a wide range of process systems and asset support teams across the refinery.

Collaborate with bp global specialists and industry experts for personal development and technical problem solving.

Able to develop deep understandings of process engineering as they apply to your interests.

Explore opportunities in other primary refinery functions such as projects, operations, asset process engineering support, etc.

Participate in training opportunities for both industry and technical skills

Support reliability and sustainability of bp’s largest refinery during the energy transition to net zero

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (preferred Chemical Engineering)

Essential Criteria

3+ years of plant experience in technical (Engineering support), engineering, operations, maintenance

Direct experience with desktop computer applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Must have 3+ years’ experience in Refineries/Oil & Gas or a chemical environment

Desired Qualifications

Experience in direct process engineering support for a process unit

Experience in supporting unit outages or TARs

Working knowledge of unit operations

Knowledge of safety systems (SIS-Safety Instrumented Systems, PSV-Process Safety Valves, etc.)

Working knowledge of process equipment

Strong desire to develop capabilities working with process engineering tools and process modeling software (Hysys, Petro-sim

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!