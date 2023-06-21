Job summary

The Process Engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery works as part of the Process Engineering Team to provide high quality engineering support for the site’s Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround, Projects, and Optimization Teams to ensure the safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operation of the facility and to support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub. The Process Engineering Team provides skills that are critical to the business and the success of the transformation, and as such the roles tend to be dynamic, fast paced, and highly visible. The Process Engineer may be assigned a specific area of accountability or may work across many areas in a support capacity depending on current business needs and candidate capabilities and aspirations. Specific roles that may be assigned to the Process Engineer are: Unit Process Engineer, Process Support Engineer, Process Engineering Tools Engineer, Energy Engineer and others. Assignments are made based on business need and as such may change at short notice. This position will typically work under the guidance of a Process Engineering Superintendent and Senior Process Engineer.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Process Engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery works as part of the Process Engineering Team to provide high quality engineering support for the site’s Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround, Projects, and Optimization Teams to ensure the safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operation of the facility and to support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub. The Process Engineering Team provides skills that are critical to the business and the success of the transformation, and as such the roles tend to be dynamic, fast paced, and highly visible.The Process Engineer may be assigned a specific area of accountability or may work across many areas in a support capacity depending on current business needs and candidate capabilities and aspirations. Specific roles that may be assigned to the Process Engineer are: Unit Process Engineer, Process Support Engineer, Process Engineering Tools Engineer, Energy Engineer and others. Assignments are made based on business need and as such may change at short notice.This position will typically work under the guidance of a Process Engineering Superintendent and Senior Process Engineer.



Job Description:

Unit Process Engineer

For assigned unit(s):

Monitor process unit health and unit mass balance.

Monitor process unit energy use; generate and implement ideas to optimize.

Support operations with delivery of the volume plan, identify deviations from intended operation, provide technical guidance and troubleshooting support to close gaps. Identify opportunities to optimize unit operation, saturate constraints and continually improve performance.

Support operations, turnaround, and maintenance with planning (eg. Scope development) and execution of major maintenance items and turnarounds. Support procedure development and provide control room / field support to help ensure the safe shutdown, start-up, and ongoing routine operation of the unit. Note: TA execution support will require working night shifts and weekends for extend periods, as well as work in confined spaces and sustained periods of physical exertion (eg. climbing ladders, internal equipment inspections, etc).

Support small project development and execution, review and approve project documentation, support construction and commissioning activities.

Participate in routine unit PHA (process hazard analysis) and DMR (damage mechanism reviews) revalidations. Support risk assessment processes for abnormal operations (ASAP) and Safety System Bypass (SORA).

Maintain Unit Technical Manuals to capture relevant knowledge and operational issues for future reference and training.

First point of contact for Process Engineering support 24/7/365. Participate in Process Engineering on-call roster.

Train to provide vacation coverage for Process Engineering areas outside of unit assignment.



Process Support Engineer

Support Unit Process Engineers with delivery of their accountabilities (see above)

Complete special projects and initiatives that improve overall effectiveness of Process Engineering Team

Complete projects that cross areas and/or require sustained longer term focus.

Assist in process troubleshooting that crosses unit boundaries

Assist in planning and implementing unit test runs.



Energy Engineer

Develop, maintain, track and report energy performance metrics

Forecast energy consumption to support site financial planning, performance reporting and procurement processes. Develop annual energy plan and budget, including EII forecast.

Develop and manage the site Energy Management System, including roadmap for improved EII performance. Lead initiatives and continuous improvement projects related to bp’s net zero ambition and aim for net zero operations.

Maintain Unit and Energy specific Technical Manuals to capture relevant knowledge and operational issues for future reference and training.

Support Unit Process Engineers as requested. Provide vacation coverage, participate in unit turnarounds to support overall delivery of Process Engineering activities.



Process Engineering Tools Engineer

Act as site Superuser and SME for the Process Unit Health Monitoring tools. Provide first-line technical support and basic training in use of tools for Process Engineering Team.

Act as Point of Contact for bpSolutions and other sites for topics relating to Process Unit Health monitoring practices and tools. Communicate site training needs. Understand industry standards, best practices, and Cherry Point development opportunities with respect to Process Unit Health Monitoring.

Support Process Engineering Teams with management, implementation and development of other tools and systems as required to assist in delivery of high quality Process Engineering support for the business.

Process Simulations

Spreadsheet calculations

PI Vision

Hydraulic models and tools

Knowledge Management Systems

Test run Database

Support Unit Process Engineers as requested. Provide vacation coverage, participate in unit turnarounds to support overall delivery of Process Engineering activities.



Education:

Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering or other related engineering degree.



Essential Experience & Job Requirements

A minimum of 3 years of plant experience in technical, engineering, operations, and/or maintenance

Proficient in Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Ability to function comfortably and effectively in the roles of individual contributor and collaborative team member.

A strong focus on action, a dedication to performance delivery, and an eye for accuracy and detail.



Ability to:

Work extended hours of physically demanding activities during maintenance outages, this will include evening and night shifts and weekend working for an extended period.

Work safely outside in harsh weather conditions, at heights, in confined spaces and near hot equipment and high-speed machinery.

Climb ladders and stairs up to 200ft in height

Transport items up to 50 pounds

Work around chemicals and hydrocarbons.



Desired Qualifications:

Experience in direct process engineering support for a process unit

Knowledge of safety systems (i.e. PSV-Process Safety Valves, etc.)

Experience building and maintaining process models and writing code for health monitoring applications

Working knowledge of process equipment and unit operations

Experience as a project leader or facilitator.



How much do we pay (Base)? $94,000 - $174,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.