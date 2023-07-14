The GoM Process & Process Safety Engineering (P&PS) Discipline supports GoM Assets: Mad Dog, Na Kika, Atlantis, Thunderhorse and Argos. The Engineering team is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of process engineering, process safety, process surveillance monitoring, production optimization, well flowback and day-to-day support. The P&PS Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations including the design and installations related to site Projects. The Process Engineer role will be involved in various activities related to bp.
Flexible working arrangements will be considered.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
