Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore West, we support projects in the North America and Trinidad. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore West can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil and gas with some alternative energy support. The overall Offshore West Engineering Team, is comprised of engineers from across all subject areas who support the above program of projects. The Process / Process Safety Team supports the program both in seconded positions into projects as well as Flow to Work positions across multiple projects. Offshore West is seeking to recruit a Process Engineer to support the ongoing portfolio of projects. As the Process Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and Detailed Design and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out and follow-on stages. Initial deployment is likely to be on a project at the FEED stage. This encompasses of a scope including greenfield facilities, brownfield tie-in to an existing facility and potentially subsea infrastructure. The position will provide technical integrated decisions that add project value or reduce risk, provide technical guidance and assurance to ensure safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice and performance management of the engineering contractor. Key Accountabilities: • Support / Manage the delivery of Process Deliverables for the project(s) and single point of contact for Process subject area on the project. • Set technical direction and provide process design oversight and guidance to bp and contractor engineers. • Consult with Discipline Lead, project team, Technical Authorities and functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance. • Recommend the engagement additional bp technical support and third-party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design. • Define bp codes, standards, and regulations relevant to discipline and ensure implementation on the project. • Support and facilitate the effective delivery of the various assurance reviews required – safeguarding reviews, HAZID, flare reviews and bp internal verification processes. • Work with the other delivery areas including Subsea, Operations and Project Management teams to ensure an integrated design. • Oversight of Contractor performance for discipline scope. • Support the delivery of the Process self-verification plan.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role Synopsis:P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore West, we support projects in the North America and Trinidad. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore West can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil and gas with some alternative energy support.The overall Offshore West Engineering Team, is comprised of engineers from across all subject areas who support the above program of projects. The Process / Process Safety Team supports the program both in seconded positions into projects as well as Flow to Work positions across multiple projects.Offshore West is seeking to recruit a Process Engineer to support the ongoing portfolio of projects. As the Process Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and Detailed Design and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out and follow-on stages.Initial deployment is likely to be on a project at the FEED stage. This encompasses of a scope including greenfield facilities, brownfield tie-in to an existing facility and potentially subsea infrastructure. The position will provide technical integrated decisions that add project value or reduce risk, provide technical guidance and assurance to ensure safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice and performance management of the engineering contractor.Key Accountabilities:• Support / Manage the delivery of Process Deliverables for the project(s) and single point of contact for Process subject area on the project.• Set technical direction and provide process design oversight and guidance to bp and contractor engineers.• Consult with Discipline Lead, project team, Technical Authorities and functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.• Recommend the engagement additional bp technical support and third-party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design.• Define bp codes, standards, and regulations relevant to discipline and ensure implementation on the project.• Support and facilitate the effective delivery of the various assurance reviews required – safeguarding reviews, HAZID, flare reviews and bp internal verification processes.• Work with the other delivery areas including Subsea, Operations and Project Management teams to ensure an integrated design.• Oversight of Contractor performance for discipline scope.• Support the delivery of the Process self-verification plan.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Engineering degree in either Chemical or Mechanical

Essential Criteria:

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience

Major Project experience as a Process Engineer working in Front End Engineering Development (FEED), Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project

Discipline expertise with good track record of multi-discipline engagement and integration

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills

Able to develop and communicate balanced decisions - accounting for the technical integrity, cost and schedule

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others

Desirable Criteria:

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Strong experience in design, selection, and application of oil/gas/water separation, compression, water treatment and flare and relief system design.

Working knowledge of HYSYS Version 11 and Version 12 steady state simulation.

Working knowledge of Aspen Flare Simulator .

Experience working in a regulatory environment e.g. Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.