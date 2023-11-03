Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
The Process Engineer will be responsible for providing daily monitoring of plant performance, analysis of process excursions, routine process engineering calculations, technical input into brownfield work, modification activities/projects and reviewing technical work done by the contractor(s).
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The role is to ensure the safe, effective and efficient operation of bp Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT) process equipment. The individual will also provide input to ensure process engineering integrity of projects within BP's locally managed projects. The individual will work with other discipline engineers to ensure that BP's values of safe design and quality build are fully implemented. The role offers real opportunity for development and the chance to work on an exciting range of challenging process engineering issues.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education:
Degree in Engineering or related field and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria:
Chartered/Professional Engineer status
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.