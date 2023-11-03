Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Process Engineer will be responsible for providing daily monitoring of plant performance, analysis of process excursions, routine process engineering calculations, technical input into brownfield work, modification activities/projects and reviewing technical work done by the contractor(s).



Job Description:

The role is to ensure the safe, effective and efficient operation of bp Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT) process equipment. The individual will also provide input to ensure process engineering integrity of projects within BP's locally managed projects. The individual will work with other discipline engineers to ensure that BP's values of safe design and quality build are fully implemented. The role offers real opportunity for development and the chance to work on an exciting range of challenging process engineering issues.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide day to day Engineering and technical support to Operations

Function as bpTT Technical Reviewer and resource for various parts of Process Safety Management (PSM) and BP's Integrity Management systems

Ensure MOC (Management of Change) process followed and Process Engineering requirements are met

Participate in Process Hazards Analysis, Facilities Hazard Identification, Pre-Startup Safety Reviews, etc

Providing engineering support to assure compliance with Regulatory requirements

Conducting debottle-necking and optimization studies in support of Operations

Lead small engineering projects and provide technical liaison with offsite Project Engineering and contractor teams/organizations

Conducting benchmarking studies to identify best practices

Provide assistance to other engineers on such matters as 'peer' technical review, assistance in progressing Management of Change (MOC) work, mentoring and knowledge transfer

Essential Education:

Degree in Engineering or related field and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 5 years experience in the Process Industry (either Upstream, Downstream, gas plants, and/or experience with Engineering design contractors

Three years plus direct experience using and reading piping and instrumentation drawings (P&IDS)

Understanding of instrument and control loops and their functions

Ability to troubleshoot routine process control problems

Design experience in Upstream production facilities and gas plants - compressible fluid flow line and equipment sizing (control valves)

Understanding of applicable industry code

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong Health, Safety and Environmental focus and commitment

Ability to handle multiple tasks with minimal supervision

Team oriented, self motivated and able to work independently

Desirable Criteria:

Chartered/Professional Engineer status

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.