Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



The Process Engineer will support our Refining Operations in the areas of desalting and refinery chemistry and utilities. With the transition of desalting lab operations to Whiting, there is a need for further lab support independent of Whiting resources. A small lab will be re-established for continued support of the refinery desalting, fouling, and refinery chemistry needs. This will include support for alternative feedstocks for the site as requires.



Key Accountabilities:

Enhancing our capability in desalting at Whiting by being the focal point for any laboratory studies we need to conduct in the desalting satellite lab that will be hosted by the Whiting refinery.

Report into the desalting advisor for the lab study work and any field/ engineering work required around desalting or refinery chemistry.

The workload in this area is expected to increase in the next 1-5 years as we process more exotic crudes and any slops containing bio-oils.

The role should involve close working relationships with the CMS partners (Nalco Water, Baker Hughes and Suez).

The scientist would become familiar with refinery operations to allow the successful design and execution of laboratory programs for selection of new desalting chemistries for application within the bp refineries.

The scientist would assist with field trials and data analysis from existing and future desalting chemistry programs.

The individual would also be given the opportunity to gain experience in successful design and application of online monitoring tools such as chloride measurement, pH analysis, etc.

Opportunities to gain experience in corrosion control within chemistry applications (such as desalter acidification, crude overhead neutralizer injection, and crude overhead filmer injection, etc.).



Additional Details:

The individual would also support the Refinery Chemistry advisor in projects related to refining chemistry and/or water utilities support.

Increased focus on boiler and cooling water reviews at the sites to provide exposure to an area that will have sustained presence in bp in the future.

WWTP support would also be a potential area for focus depending on the operating asset needs

Based upon the interest level, the individual could expand their remit to include salt modelling, cooling water treatment, and boiler water treatment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



