Process Engineer

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Configure refining unit health monitoring tools across global refining sites for all refining processes on strategic platforms, including m:pro, PI Asset Framework, Visual Mesa Production Accounting (VMPA), and Palantir tools; Coordinate with refining process unit engineers to understand existing unit health monitor tools and migrate them to standardized tools, including MatLab, PI Asset Framework, and PUHMA (Process Unit Health Monitoring Assistant); Participate in unit health monitoring process and provide input to improve the refinery unit health monitoring process, refinery reliability, and profit using PI based tools and PUHMA; Interface with the Product Owner, Digital, and users to define software improvement scope; Work with software vendors to deliver enhanced features; Identify potential new technologies for future unit health monitoring; Provide technical support and training to refining process engineers.Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or foreign equivalent in Chemical Engineering or closely related field and five (5) years of experience in the job offered or five (5) years of experience in any related job or occupation that includes configuration of refining process calculations in MatLab and m:pro (boTec) applications; configuration and troubleshooting process unit mass balance reconciliation; working with chemical industrial data infrastructure and common databases such as PI Archive and LIMS; performing detailed analysis on complex Excel tools; participating in refining unit health monitoring reviews using PUHMA application or similar tools; working across organizations in multiple disciplines and providing technical user training to other engineers.



Chicago, IL (may telecommute from home within 50 miles of worksite; up to 5% domestic and international travel required)

Refer To: To submit resumes please apply online at https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/careers/search-and-apply.html. Must put job code RQ071343 on resume.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.