Production & Operations



Engineering Group



As Process Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and Detailed Design under the guidance of a Lead Process Engineer, and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out and follow-on stages.Initial deployment is likely to be on one or more projects either at the pre-FEED or FEED stage, based in Baku. The position will provide technical guidance and assurance to ensure safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice.Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.

Support technical and engineering scope development and decision making during early project stages.

Support preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.

Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed design and execute project stages.

Support the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and input to the BOD.

Support the Lead Process Engineer in the oversight of contractor performance.

Liaise with stakeholders actively to understand perspectives and consults on technical issues.

Develop capability of bp graduate process engineers.



We believe the successful candidate should have:



Chemical engineering degree or similar related discipline.

Major Project experience as a Process Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design & Follow-on stages of a Project.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Experience managing third party design contractors.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.



Desirable criteria:



Chartered or Professional Engineer

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Strong experience in design, selection, and application of oil/gas/water separation, compression, water treatment and flare and relief system design.

Working knowledge of HYSYS Version 11 steady state simulation.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



