This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:



Summary:



In this role you will provide Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally. You will work on a broad range of challenges using a variety of working techniques, delivering focussed process engineering studies, and as part of large multi-discipline agile squads to investigate and resolve complex production issues.



As a central discipline process engineer, you will deliver the highest priority work across all production assets, to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and drive efficiency and reliability towards net zero operations. The solutions you deliver will often require you to work using agile practices, engage closely with bp's diverse global production assets, and work independently with teams, sometimes necessitating international travel to engage and collaborate face-to-face with these teams, requiring strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills.



As a member of the Process Engineering (Production) team, you will share knowledge across the discipline and also support Early Careers team members to increase capability in others through coaching and mentoring.



Please note that this role is open for applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Identify causes for operational upsets and formulating solutions to deliver resilient hydrocarbons.

Lead/complete process system de-bottlenecking studies to increase operating capacity beyond nameplate.

Study options to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Support root cause analysis studies to determine causes for upsets and failures.

Work in an agile squad using Scrum/Kanban to overcome a number of challenges and improve an asset's production.

Leverage Process Modelling tools (HYSYS, Vertex, MySep, Olga, AFT Impulse) to analyse complex Process Engineering problems and deliver solutions.

Provide Process Engineering input to Major Project Operations.

Support specific, regional projects to investigate and deliver optimised solutions.

Be deployed to support other Process and Process Safety Engineering teams within bp Solutions.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

BEng, MEng / BSc, MSc or international equivalent in Chemical Engineering or relevant engineering subject.

Minimum 4 years’ experience in process engineering in the Oil & Gas industry

Experience of operational support to production assets is beneficial.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asset health monitoring, Asset health monitoring, Chemical Engineering, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous Area Classifications, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process Engineering, Process Models, Process performance monitoring, Process Safety, Process Safety Engineering {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.