Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally.This Process Engineer will support the highest priority work across all bp's production assets, to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and drive efficiency and reliability towards net zero operations.Role can include providing Process Engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



This candidate will provide Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally. As a central discipline process engineer, you will deliver the highest priority work across all bp's production assets, to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and drive efficiency and reliability towards net zero operations.

Key Accountabilities

The will work on a broad range of challenges using a variety of working techniques, delivering focussed process engineering studies, and as part of large multi-discipline agile squads to investigate and resolve sophisticated production issues.

The wide variety of work is dependent on the support the production regions require, but will include short-term flow-to-work support such as;

Identifying causes for operational upsets and formulating solutions to deliver resilient hydrocarbons

Leading/completing process system de-bottlenecking studies to increase operating capacity beyond nameplate

Studying options to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions - Supporting root cause analysis studies to determine causes for upsets and failures

Working in an agile squad using Scrum/Kanban to overcome a range of challenges and improve an asset's production

Using Process Modelling tools (Hysys, Vertex, MySep, Olga, AFT Impulse) to analyse complex Process Engineering problems and deliver solutions

Providing Process Engineering recommendations to Major Project Operations

Supporting specific, regional projects to investigate and deliver optimised solutions

Being deployed to support other Process and Process Safety Engineering disciplines within bp Solutions The solutions delivered will often require work using agile practices, engage closely with bp's diverse global production assets, and work independently with teams, sometimes necessitating international travel to engage and collaborate face-to-face with these teams, requiring strong organisational, inter-personal and communication skills.

Share knowledge across the discipline and also support Early Careers team members to increase capability in others through coaching and mentoring.



Qualifications

Bachelor of Engineering or Science, Masters in Engineering or Science, or international equivalent in Chemical Engineering or relevant engineering subject.

There is a strong preference for a professional accreditation, such as Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer.

Experience of operational support to production assets is beneficial.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



