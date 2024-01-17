Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This candidate will provide Process Engineering support to all of bp's production assets located globally. As a central discipline process engineer, you will deliver the highest priority work across all bp's production assets, to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and drive efficiency and reliability towards net zero operations.
The will work on a broad range of challenges using a variety of working techniques, delivering focussed process engineering studies, and as part of large multi-discipline agile squads to investigate and resolve sophisticated production issues.
The wide variety of work is dependent on the support the production regions require, but will include short-term flow-to-work support such as;
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
