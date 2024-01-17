Process Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Are you passionate about Process Engineering and seek to acquire experience in operations, engineering support, and to build your career on engineering or management path? We are keen on hearing from you! Our future teammate will have the opportunity to work closely with front line support of asset operations along with focusing on the broader regional engineering and operations agenda.Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only.



Provide process engineering support and operating guidance to FSS on equipment and systems in operation.

Monitor and review health of process equipment and associated operating envelopes, investigating SDL/SOL excursions.

Monitor P&PS metrics and initiate corrective actions as necessary.

Identify production vulnerabilities and optimization opportunities to support production forecast and grow IPC.

Perform/Review/provide technical recommendations on Site Operations Procedures (SOPs).

Represent process & process safety engineering in multi-disciplined RCFAs, Continuous Improvement (CI) Initiatives and Incident Investigations.

Provide engineering, technical support to operations to maintain its safety, production and performance targets (e.g. SORAs, ORAs, SCE inspection deferrals).

Perform follow-up actions and observations from self-verification checks that are related to P&PS Engineering e.g. Relief system, Barrier Health reviews, Performance standards, etc.

Maintain close relationship with operations team and network relationships with the supporting functions to raise awareness of ongoing operational issues.

Participate in Risk assessments, HAZIDs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, etc. as Operations Process Engineering Representative.

Maintain working knowledge of bp and Industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process systems and process safety.

Actively participate in bp's technical networks maintaining a strong awareness of technical findings and have close links with specialists and engineers of all fields, both within the Region and across other parts of bp.



Higher education in Chemical Engineering.

Minimum 4 years’ experience in process engineering in the Oil & Gas industry.

Experience in operational support and coordination of multidiscipline activities.

Working knowledge and application of process hazard analysis (HAZOP, HAZID, LOPA, What If, etc.)

Good understanding of the use of process modelling & simulation.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



