Process Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Job Summary

The GoM Process & Process Safety Engineering (P&PS) Discipline supports GoM Assets: Mad Dog, Na Kika, Atlantis, Thunderhorse and Argos. The Engineering team is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of process engineering, process safety, process surveillance monitoring, production optimization, well flowback and day-to-day support. The P&PS Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations including the design and installations related to site Projects.



Key Accountabilities

Supports efforts to ensure process engineering risks are understood, controlled and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions. Apply sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects working in collaboration with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, relevant operations/maintenance personnel, Subject Matter Experts and Advisors.

Provides P&PS expertise to Management of Change (MoCs) and to brownfield projects and modifications. Relevant support activities include regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability.

Provides P&PS expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes

Provide performance management and optimization of the production system to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations to or beyond installed capacity.

Perform surveillance and monitoring of the full production system to understand performance, identify operating limit excursions, anomalies, and opportunities.

Manage system capacity inclusive of setting and setup, facilitation and running of capacity reviews; deferral reporting and initial triage

Share technical expertise to build distinctive capability in Process engineering and leverage networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.



Essential Job Requirements

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering

Broad understanding of process engineering including design aspects, process safety, flare and relief systems, Regulatory standards (Code of Federal Regulations) and Industry standards.

Demonstrable knowledge of plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Ability and willingness to travel offshore facilities between 10% to 25%. Ability to complete Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET)



Desirable Criteria

Agile scrum experience (e.g. squad, sprints, Kanban board).

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality.

Highly motivated self-starter who can work independently, and work as a member of a cohesive team.

Proactively interacting with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.