Process Engineer

Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
The GoM Process & Process Safety Engineering (P&PS) Discipline supports GoM Assets: Mad Dog, Na Kika, Atlantis, Thunderhorse and Argos. The Engineering team is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of process engineering, process safety, process surveillance monitoring, production optimization, well flowback and day-to-day support. The P&PS Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations including the design and installations related to site Projects.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
